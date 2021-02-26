ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Lenovo to launch new Legion gaming phone this Spring

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, Feb 26 (IANS) Lenovo is planning to launch the successor of its Legion gaming smartphone this year and the company has teased the device on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

In his post on Weibo, Lenovo General Manager Chen Jin said the phone will be feature-packed and will not compromise on anything to achieve the ultimate gaming experience, reports GSMArena.

He also promised a Spring release for the handset. The new handset may carry the Lenovo Legion Pro 2 moniker.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a gaming flagship, it is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will probably come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The smartphone will have some sort of active cooling, being it built-in or an attachable accessory.

The upcoming device is also expected to feature an AMOLED screen with at least 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The smartphone will also likely feature a secondary USB Type-C charging port on the side along with a notch-less display.

–IANS

wh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePfizer-BioNTech to test third dose of Covid vaccine
Next articleTwitter slammed for tool that will let users charge followers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

BharatPe facilitates Rs 1,000 cr loan disbursal in FY21

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Fintech services company BharatPe on Friday said it has already surpassed its target of facilitating disbursal of Rs...

Amazon Pay to install safety screens in 40K Uber autos

Twitter slammed for tool that will let users charge followers

Pfizer-BioNTech to test third dose of Covid vaccine

Pandemic's unexpected positive effects on health, well-being in US

Ericsson extends market share, Nokia faces tough year

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021