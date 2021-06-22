Lenovo unveils its first foldable PC in India

Adv.

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) In a bid to offer foldable devices in the country, global tech giant Lenovo on Tuesday unveiled its first foldable PC –ThinkPad X1 Fold — in India at a starting price of Rs 329,000.

The latest PC adapts to the new remote, office and hybrid working models, enabling trailblasers to embrace ground-breaking innovation that will empower creativity, collaboration and entertainment.

“With the ThinkPad X1 Fold, we have worked towards providing users with pioneering the world’s first seamless foldable screen experience complimented with audio/video screen experience, ultra-light and ultra-mobile products for a new hybrid working world,”Stephen Sequeira, Director, REL, India, said in a statement.

At just 999 grams, it provides a split-screen experience and comes with a folding OLED screen that provides a full 33.52cms (13.3-inches) 2K display.

The device comes bundled with the Lenovo Easel Stand for easy portrait or landscape placement on a desk and a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that nests inside the system and are wirelessly charged by being magnetized to the screen when the system is closed.

Users can browse online, stream a video, or watch a presentation, while using the Thinkpad X1 Fold like a tablet, the company said.

The X1 Fold offers portability and versatility that defines a new computing category enabled by Intel Core processors, with Intel Hybrid Technology and Intel’s Project Athena innovation programme.

It comes equipped with the Dolby Access app that uses Dolby Atmos technology to simulate 3D sound.

The different sound profiles empower creators and users to customise the sound to the correct content or simply allow Dolby Access to identify it and provide automatic adjustments with the dynamic profile.

The LenovoAThinkPad X1 Fold is currently available on Lenovo.com.

–IANS

