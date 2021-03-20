ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Lenovo working on Snapdragon 870-powered Android tablet

By Glamsham Bureau
Beijing, March 20 (IANS) Lenovo launched a single flagship Android tablet called Lenovo Tab P11 Pro and now the company is reportedly working on another such high-end Android tablet.

Lenovo Notebook Product Manager Lin Lin posted a ‘Settings’ page screenshot of an upcoming Lenovo tablet. The picture reveals some of the key specs of this product, reports GizmoChina.

As per the image, the tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. This chipset will be coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As per report, the tablet will run ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It will also have support for ‘Lenovo One’, which is similar to HUAWEI Multi-Screen Collaboration and Xiaomi Device Control.

Driven by demand due to work-from-home and online education amid the pandemic, the India tablet market grew six per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2020 with Lenovo leading the market with a 39 per cent share, said a new report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) recently.

Lenovo, which replaced Samsung at the top, saw its commercial business registering robust growth, driven by government and education sectors, showed CMR’s Tablet PC Market Report Review for 2020.

IANS

wh/sdr/

