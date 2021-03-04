Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop launched in India

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Lenovo on Thursday launched AMD powered ‘Yoga 6’ convertible laptop for Rs 86,990 in the Indian market.

According to the company, Yoga 6 is a first-gen consumer convertible laptop that sports a unique hybrid design of metal and soft-touch materials wrapped in striking blue fabric.

“Our design-conscious Yoga consumers believe that technology should add purposeful value to their lives and to make it free of poor battery life, lacklustre entertainment quality, and security concerns,” Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said in a statement.

Yoga 6 is a 2-in-1 laptop featuring a fabric-wrapped luxurious textile cover in Abyss Blue, which has also been treated with a fire and stain-resistant finish to keep the device durable and resilient in any environment.

Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with a fabric-wrapped textile cover in Abyss Blue colour. The device weighs around 1.32kg. It features a 360-degree hinge. The screen also supports Lenovo digital pen, which comes with up to 4,096-level pressure sensitivity.

The device has a 13.3-inch display with full HD resolution, touch support and 300 nits of brightness. There is also a backlit keyboard.

On the software front, it runs Windows 10 Home. For performance, it relies upon up to AMD Ryzen 7 4000 mobile processor with Radeon graphics.

It comes with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

In addition, a 60Whr battery powers the laptop. Lenovo claims the device can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life.

–IANS

wh/pgh