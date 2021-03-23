ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

LG Electronics to step up 6G tech development

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, March 23 (IANS) LG Electronics on Tuesday said it has joined forces with two other partners to develop next-generation 6G network technology.

LG signed a partnership with Keysight Technologies, a US-based electronics test and measurement firm, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), South Korea’s leading research university.

Under the agreement, the three sides will cooperate in developing technologies related to terahertz, a key frequency band for 6G communications. They target to complete 6G research by 2024, reports Yonhap news agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

LG said the 6G network is expected to be commercialised in 2029. The company said 6G will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G, and will be able to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.

LG established a 6G research centre with KAIST in 2019 and signed an agreement with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science last year to study 6G technologies.

Keysight Technologies is a major supplier of 6G terahertz test equipment. It has been providing equipment to LG and KAIST’s 6G research centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLenovo brings Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop to India
Next articleStrong coffee before exercise ups fat-burning in men: Study
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ajay Devgn wants fans to call him 'Sudarshan', sets off talk of OTT debut

You can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin in US: Elon Musk

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that people in the US can now buy a Tesla with...

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch to launch in India this month

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch...

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday said it has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three...

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates