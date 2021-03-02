ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

LG Innotek develops 1st automotive Wi-Fi 6E module

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, March 2 (IANS) LG Innotek, a major electronics parts maker in South Korea, said on Tuesday that it has developed an automotive Wi-Fi module with advanced wireless communication technology as the company eyes to expand its presence in the future mobility market.

LG Innotek claimed its latest automotive Wi-Fi module is the industry’s first to be based on the next-generation Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) technology using 6 GHz bandwidth.

The company said it expects to commercialise the Wi-Fi 6E module in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The automotive Wi-Fi6E module is a near-field wireless communications component connecting in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems to smart devices and external routers. The module combines a communications chipset, a radio frequency circuit and other components.

LG Innotek said its module has a data transmission speed of 1.2 gigabits per second, which is roughly three times faster than the existing Wi-Fi 5. It takes only 2 milliseconds to connect to the network, which is seven times faster than the previous ones.

Such communication performance will deliver seamless connectivity to passengers, allowing them to enjoy high-definition movies and games on the in-vehicle display or audio system, according to the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

LG Innotek said the product also boasts enhanced durability as it can withstand temperature changes between -40 degree Celsius and 85 degree Celsius. It was developed with a larger synapse surface design to cope with repeated shrinking and swelling.

The company added its automotive Wi-Fi 6E module also has a small and slim form factor and is compatible with existing modules, reports Yonhap news agency.

With the latest product, LG Innotek said it eyes to become a leading company in the automotive communications component market that is currently dominated by Japanese firms.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleZoom revenue up 369%, set for strong growth
Next articleTwitter to block users tweeting Covid misinformation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Twitter to block users tweeting Covid misinformation

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Twitter has announced to label Tweets that may contain misleading information around Covid vaccinations and will permanently suspend...

Zoom revenue up 369%, set for strong growth

Apple reopens all 270 US retail stores

IBM eyes India’s public sector for Hybrid Cloud growth

iPhone 12 MagSafe battery to feature reverse charging

Flipkart Grocery now available in over 50 cities

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021