World Technology

LG joining Qualcomm to develop 5G automotive platforms

By IANS
Seoul, Jan 28 (IANS) LG Electronics is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. for the development of 5G automotive platforms, its senior executive has said, as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its presence in the automotive business for future growth.

Qualcomm, the number one semiconductor supplier in telematics and wireless car connectivity announced that it aims to deploy “reliable, connected, intelligent and location-aware next generation vehicles” with partners including LG, Continental AG and ZTE Corp.

“As mobile innovation leaders, LG and Qualcomm Technologies are bringing decades of research and development experience to the automotive industry, specifically in the area of 5G automotive platforms,” Park Jong-sun, vice president of LG Electronics, was quoted as saying to Qualcomm.

“Building on our long engagement with Qualcomm Technologies in the connected car segment, we believe 5G is vital to the deployment of a fully connected car platform.”

A report from market researcher Strategy Analytics showed that nearly 75 per cent of all vehicles sold in 2027 will have embedded cellular connectivity, up from 20 per cent in 2015, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG has been keeping a friendly relationship with Qualcomm. In 2004, it joined hands with Qualcomm to develop telematics technology, and in 2017, the two sides signed a partnership to collaborate on connected car solutions.

In 2019, the two companies agreed to strengthen the ecosystem of LG’s in-vehicle infotainment system, webOS Auto.

LG has been trying to beef up its presence in the automotive solutions market in recent years.

Last month, LG signed a partnership with Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. to set up a joint venture, tentatively named LG Magna e-Powertrain, to manufacture electric car motors and parts.

–IANS

