LG launches new office-use projectors

Seoul, Feb 22 (IANS) LG Electronics on Monday launched new office-use laser projectors as the South Korean home appliance maker eyes to expand its presence in the business projector market.

Two new models of LG ProBeam laser projectors — BUPST and BF60PST — are available in South Korea, according to the company.

ProBeam is a business projector brand, which LG unveiled last year. For home-use projectors, the company has been using the CineBeam brand.

LG said the two new ProBeam projectors boast 6,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, with the BU60PST model delivering 4K UHD resolution up to 300 inches, Yonhap news agency reported.

The latest projectors are equipped with web browsers with wireless connectivity, meaning users do not need to connect them to computers to use the internet. They are also installed with video and office software so that people can easily show their documents and videos at business presentations.

They also support screen share and mirroring features, allowing users to share content from smartphones and laptops on a large screen.

The new projectors also offer an enhanced screen size adjustment feature so that users can set the screen depending on their presentation room environment.

–IANS

