LG may release OLED displays for future iPad, MacBook models

By Glamsham Bureau
Seoul, March 21 (IANS) LG is reportedly planning to bring OLED display panels for two iPad models soon along with the first OLED MacBook around 2025.

According to The Elec, LG Display is reportedly aiming to supply Apple with Gen 8.5 OLED panels for Apple’s first OLED MacBook.

LG is also planning to use its Gen 6 OLED production lines for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad models.

LG Display is also making changes to its production plans so it can double its OLED screen output in preparation for a new iPad.

The company is shifting equipment to ensure more efficient production of high-resolution panels that meet Apple’s quality standards for iPad.

LG is said to be planning to start the mass production of its OLED panels at the Paju facility a couple of years later, most likely in 2024.

Sources say the shift will allow LG to more efficiently manufacture new high-resolution OLED panels for iPad. However, the report does not mention when a new OLED iPad could debut.

Apart from LG, China’s BOE is similarly believed to be gearing up to supply OLED panels suitable for future iPad models.

–IANS

wh/sks/ksk/

