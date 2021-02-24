ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

LG to allow other brands to use its smart TV platform

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, Feb 24 (IANS) LG Electronics said on Wednesday its smart TV platform will be used by other TV makers this year as the company eyes boosting its software capability.

LG said some 20 TV manufacturers, including RCA, Konka and Ayonz, will release TVs installed with its webOS platform.

To attract more TV brands using its smart TV platform, LG said it has also signed partnerships with streaming giants like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon, as well as remote controls solution provider Universal Electronics Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world’s top OLED TV maker hopes the latest move helps the company generate profits and reinforce its presence in content and software services.

LG Electronics said webOS’ openness, easy accessibility and user-friendly interface will attract more TV makers and that it will actively support content and broadcasting services to expand the ecosystem of its smart TV platform.

In recent years, LG Electronics has been trying to upgrade its software capabilities in the TV business, reports Yonhap news agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, it acquired U.S.-based TV data analysis startup Alphonso Inc. so that it can offer enhanced and customised services to users of its smart TVs and streaming platform.

According to market researcher Omdia, smart TVs accounted for 84.8 per cent of total TV shipments last year. The portion is expected to top 90 per cent in 2024.

LG Electronics said 90 per cent of its TVs shipped last year were smart TVs through which users can enjoy video content with an internet connection. The company shipped a total of 30 million TVs last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTwitter CEO Dorsey’s Square firm invests $170M in Bitcoin
Next articleLinkedIn suffers over 2 hour long global outage, up now
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Parineeti Chopra: Actors are a mix of being thick-skinned and being soft

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Parineeti Chopra: criticism, judgement & scrutiny are a part of an actor's everyday life; are an amazing mix of being very thick-skinned & very soft & emotional inside
Read more
News

Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif starrer ‘Time To Dance’ releases on March 12

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Time To Dance, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif, is all set for a digital release on March 12.
Read more
News

Amazon Prime India chief records statement on ‘Tandav’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aparna Purohit, the Country head of Amazon Prime that streamed controversial web series 'Tandav', recorded her statement at the Hazratganj police station on Tuesday afternoon
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung begins production of power-efficient SSD for data centres

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, Feb 24 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it has started mass-production of a power-efficient solid state drive (SSD) for data centres...

Google to lower in-app commission rate in S Korea

LinkedIn suffers over 2 hour long global outage, up now

Twitter CEO Dorsey’s Square firm invests $170M in Bitcoin

GameStop CFO steps down after Reddit driven rally

Google Maps gets full-fledged dark mode on Android

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021