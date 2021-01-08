World Technology

LG unveils upgraded smart TV platform with new voice controls

By IANS
Seoul, Jan 8 (IANS) LG Electronics on Friday unveiled its upgraded smart TV platform that would be used for its 2021 TV models as the South Korean tech company eyes to improve its software capabilities.

LG, the world’s second-largest TV maker, said the webOS 6.0 would run on its 2021 TV sets, including OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs, and would feature enhanced voice controls and user-friendly interface.

The latest smart TV system would have a new design of a home screen that would allow users to easily access apps and content. Its Magic Remote function offers simpler voice commands for artificial intelligence (AI) or Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, according to LG, reports Yonhap news agency.

The platform includes the ‘Next Picks’ feature that analyses viewers’ preferences to show more content suited to their tastes.

“The latest version of our user-friendly open TV platform webOS 6.0 represents the most significant update since we first introduced webOS in 2014,” said Park Hyoung-Sei, who leads the LG Home Entertainment business division.

LG shipped overall 30 million units of TVs last year and 90 per cent of them were smart TVs.

The company on Thursday announced that it had acquired US-based TV data analysis startup ‘Alphonso Inc.’ to bolster its software and service capabilities in the TV business.

–IANS

