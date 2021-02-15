ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Liberal policies on geospatial data part of 'Aatmanirbhar' vision: PM

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the liberalising of policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in the government’s vision for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

The Prime Minister said this will generate employment and accelerate economic growth.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said these reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for the country’s start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovation and build scalable solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to ‘Digital India’. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said the Prime Minister.

Considering the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws which they have termed as “black laws” and “anti-farmer”, Modi further said that India’s farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geospatial and remote-sensing data.

“Democratising data will enable the rise of new technologies and platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

These reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving ease of doing business in India by deregulation, the Prime Minister added.

–IANS

rak/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMore than 100 games coming to Stadia this year
Next articleByteDance shelves Oracle-TikTok deal for US operations: Report
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung Galaxy F62 with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 chip launched (Ld)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Samsung on Monday launched its new smartphone 'Galaxy F62' with flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and a massive...

PM to address 3-day NASSCOM event on February 17

Comet strike 66 mn years ago killed dinosaurs: Study

Nissan says not in talks with Apple for autonomous car project

BlueStacks tops 1B downloads, unveils update with ARM support

Californian commuters inhaling high levels of carcinogens: Study

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021