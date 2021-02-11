ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Little Nightmares II game coming to Google Stadia this week

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Little Nightmares II, sequel to the 2017 horror puzzle platformer is all set to arrive on Google Stadia this week and it will be free to Stadia Pro members.

The original Little Nightmares is also available on Stadia and was free with Pro for several months.

Little Nightmares II is an adventure game filled with suspense-driven horror themes, reports 9To5Google.

One can play as Mono, a little boy who is now trapped in another world. The goal is to unravel the mysteries of the Signal Tower and save Six.

The game is landing the same day on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch too. So one can purchase it on any one of those consoles or on new consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

In addition, Journey to the Savage Planet, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light as well as Enter the Gungeon are also available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service.

In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.

–IANS

wh/pgh

