ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Living with partner linked to higher well-being amid pandemic

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 17 (IANS) Not your kids or pets, but living with your romantic partner can help you feel more socially connected during the pandemic, which may ultimately lead to higher well-being, a new study suggests.

The study indicates that people living with a romantic partner were most likely to improve in social connection after social distancing measures.

“Research prior to the pandemic has long shown that partners are one of the strongest predictors of social connection and well-being,” said researcher Karynna Okabe-Miyamoto from the University of California – Riverside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And our research during the current Covid-19 pandemic has shown the same. Living with a partner uniquely buffered declines in social connection during the early phases of the pandemic,” Okabe-Miyamoto added.

For the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, the team included more than 800 adults in two studies. In the studies, participants reported their perceived social connection before and during the pandemic.

They were asked to rate statements such as “I felt close and connected with other people who are important to me” and “People are around me, but not with me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They were also asked to declare their social distancing adherence and whether they travel outside of the home for work.

Looking at participants before and during the pandemic, the researchers said that people living with a romantic partner were most likely to improve in social connection after social distancing measures.

Working outside the home did nothing to help people feel socially connected, nor did video calls with friends and family, the team said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers said the finding is consistent with past research that affirms romantic relationships lead to a greater sense of wellbeing and feeling connected.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEpic Games files antitrust complaint against Apple in EU
Next articleBigBasket says no comment on Tata Group's acquisition bid (Lead)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Delhi World Cup: England shooters want quarantine halved to 7 days

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) English shooters keen to compete at next month's Delhi World Cup have been told to undergo a...
Read more
Sports

15 events in first Indian Grand Prix Athletics on Thursday

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) India's top athletes, including Odisha's international sprinter Dutee Chand, have registered for the inaugural one-day Indian Grand Prix,...
Read more
Sports

19 Indians for Adriatic Pearl Youth Boxing meet

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Rising star Ankit Narwal and Asian champion T. Sanamacha Chanu are among the 19-member Indian boxing squad that...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

AI-based startup UptimeAI raises seed funding of $1.5 mn

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) UptimeAI, a company specialising in AI-based predictive maintenance software for heavy industries, has raised a total of $1.5...

Facebook users hardly saw Trump's posts labelled 'false': Report

Foldable iPhone to offer support for Apple pencil: Report

BenQ reclaims top position in projector market in India

Apple toughens stand on vaccine apps to safeguard users

Sweden and India partner to tackle issues regarding safe and sustainable...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021