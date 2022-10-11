Lloyd launches QLED Google TVs with voice command

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Lloyd, a consumer durable brand from Havells India, on Tuesday launched its latest QLED Google TV series. The company, however, was yet to reveal the prices.

The TVs come equipped with 4K QLED display and Far-Field technology that enables users to control it via the built-in Google Assistant without using a voice-enabled remote.

“With the rising OTT consumption, consumers are looking for bigger size TVs with superior aesthetic design and advanced features that can deliver an immersive in-home entertainment experience,” said Rajesh Rathi, Executive Vice President, Lloyd.

“We are confident that the new line-up of televisions will strengthen our position in the premium TV segment and will address the evolving needs of new-age consumers,” he added.

The other feature includes cinematic experience with enhanced true life colour and contrast ratio, comes loaded with the latest smart apps, and provides a separate kid’s mode to help guide kids to age-appropriate content.

Moreover, the convenient user interface makes the TV user-friendly and easy to navigate, said the company.

With the Dual Band Wi-Fi feature, it enables users to connect to high-speed internet to watch the latest OTT content.

The product series comes in four models, with pre-loaded OTT apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, etc.

