Logitech G unveils new gaming headset at Rs 6,795

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Logitech G, a sub-brand of Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech, on Tuesday launched a new wired gaming headset at Rs 6,795.

The new lightweight — Logitech G335 — wired gaming headset will be available on Amazon in black and white colour options.

“At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets in the market,” the company said in a statement.

“Using a similar design as the award-winning G733 wireless gaming headset, the G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort,” it added.

The gaming headset features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials to conform to your head for long lasting comfort.

With matching reversible headbands, the Logitech G335 is designed to mix and match with the Logitech G products, the company said.

This new addition gives gamers more opportunities to customize and personalise their gaming spaces, it added.

The Logitech G335 headset features easy “plug and play” capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack.

According to the company, complete gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic, let gamers immerse themselves in the game without any distractions.

The Logitech G335 is also Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity.

–IANS

