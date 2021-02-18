Low-cost mobile service Google Fi adds 3 Motorola smartphones

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Google has announced that it is adding three new Motorola phones to its list of devices available on its Fi phone service.

The service is adding three new Motorola phones: the One 5G Ace, Moto G Power (2021), and Moto G Play (2021).

”We are adding three new Motorola phones to the list of phones available on Google Fi: the Moto G Play, Moto G Power and the Motorola One 5G Ace. And, for a limited time, if you sign up with Fi, you can get any Motorola phone for free with Fi service credit,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Motorola One 5G Ace starts at $279 and is Google Fi’s most affordable 5G offering. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64BG of storage.

The Moto G Power (2021) starts at $199 with a large 5,000 mAh battery, 6.6-inch HD+ screen, and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of memory.

Finally, the entry-level offering of the bunch is the Moto G Play (2021) for $99 for 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Google Fi was launched in 2015 as low-cost phone service that uses a combination of cellular coverage from T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular, along with local Wi-Fi networks.

In recent months, Google Fi has also added the latest Samsung and Pixel flagship phones to its Fi service, including the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

–IANS

wh/na