scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather likely in J&K

By Glamsham Bureau

Srinagar, Sep 7 (IANS) The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 15.9, Pahalgam 9.1 and Gulmarg 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 5.6, Leh 9 and Kargil 15 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.4, Katra 21.4, Batote 15.8, Banihal 14 and Bhaderwah 15.3 as the minimum temperature.

–IANS

sq/dpb

Previous articleApple breaks Meta-Google ad monopoly with iOS privacy changes
Next articleRasika Dugal starts shooting for another schedule of 'Mirzapur' Season 3 in Lucknow
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Ananya Panday

Kiara Advani

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US