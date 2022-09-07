Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather likely in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 7 (IANS) The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Mainly clear to partly cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 15.9, Pahalgam 9.1 and Gulmarg 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 5.6, Leh 9 and Kargil 15 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.4, Katra 21.4, Batote 15.8, Banihal 14 and Bhaderwah 15.3 as the minimum temperature.

