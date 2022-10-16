Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 14 (IANS) Weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours, said the Meteorological (MeT) department here on Friday.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the department said.

Srinagar had 6.4 and both Pahalgam and Gulmarg had 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.6, Kargil 4 and Leh minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 17.6, Katra 15.2, Batote 9.7, Banihal 8.6 and Bhaderwah 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

