McAfee to deliver consumer security to Samsung PC users

Adv.

San Francisco, June 29 (IANS) Anti-virus software company McAfee on Tuesday announced an extension of its longstanding partnership with Samsung to protect consumer data against online threats.

Since 2017, McAfee has provided cross-device security to Samsung PC users worldwide via consumer security by McAfee LiveSafe. With this extension, Samsung PC users will be protected by McAfee LiveSafe from the time they turn on their devices.

“Consumers are more connected than ever, and McAfee is dedicated to protecting them online when they shop, bank, share and journey across the internet,” Pedro Gutierrez, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Sales and Operations, at McAfee, said in a statement.

Adv.

“Our partnership with Samsung continues our mission to give consumers peace of mind that their data, as well as that of their families and friends, won’t be jeopardized online,” Gutierrez added.

According to the McAfee Labs Threats Report, the first quarter of 2021 saw the volume of new malware threats average 688 threats per minute, an increase of 40 threats per minute over Q4 2020.

Consumers need always-on, simple-to-use integrated security to protect their devices — and their livelihoods — from increasing and evolving threats and through the extension of this partnership, McAfee is providing that protection to Samsung users.

Adv.

McAfee LiveSafe is purpose-built to deliver personal protection from the latest threats and peace of mind to consumers.

With McAfee LiveSafe, Samsung device owners will not only benefit from award-winning antivirus and device protection across their computers and smartphones but will also have parental controls, device optimisation tools, password and privacy protections, as well as other security features.

Samsung PC users can enjoy a 30-day free trial and after the trial period, will have access to offers on McAfee security solutions.

Adv.

–IANS

vc/arm