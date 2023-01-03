scorecardresearch
MediaTek announces Genio 700 chipset for industrial, smart home products

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Chip maker MediaTek on Tuesday announced the latest chipset — octa-core Genio 700 designed for smart home, smart retail, and industrial IoT products.

The chipset comes with support for FHD60+4K60 display, as well as an ISP (Image Signal Processor) for better images, and it will be commercially available starting in Q2 2023, said the company.

“With a focus on industrial and smart home products, the Genio 700 is a perfect natural addition to the lineup to ensure we can provide the widest range of support possible to our customers,” Richard Lu, Vice President of MediaTek IoT Business Unit said in a statement.

With a focus on power efficiency, the MediaTek Genio 700 is a 6nm IoT (Internet of Things) chipset that boasts two ARM A78 cores running at 2.2GHz.

Moreover, the chipset allows designers to customise products using Yocto Linux, Ubuntu, and Android.

With this support, customers can easily develop their own products with a minimal amount of effort, regardless of application type, according to the company.

In additional features, it supports high-speed interfaces and dual display.

The new chipset will be featured as part of a demo at MediaTek’s booth at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

