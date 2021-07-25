MediaTek likely to launch Dimensity 1300T chipset on July 26

Adv.

Taipei, July 25 (IANS) After launching Helio chipsets this month, chipmaker MediaTek is likely to launch a new Dimensity 1300T chipset, which will be aimed at mobile gaming in particular, on July 26.

As per the source, the Dimensity 1300T also uses TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing node and incorporates ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores, reports GSMArena.

Though there is no info on core count, configuration or speeds yet, 9 GPU cores will be bundled with these, which we can only assume will be the same Mali-G77 MC9 setup, as on the Dimensity 1200, it added.

The chip also gets a 6-core APU 3.0 solution onboard.

Apparently, the Dimensity 1300T will be aimed at mobile gaming in particular, complete with a recently-upgraded MediaTek HyperEngine for game optimisation, the report said.

Recently, the company unveiled two new chipsets in the Helio G series — Helio G96 and Helio G88 SoCs — for smartphone brands to provide smooth displays, intuitive OS experiences and elite photography features.

The company said that these system-on-chips (SoCs) will give device makers the ability to provide powerful smartphone features with cutting-edge display and photography capabilities to bring intelligent mobile experiences to every customer.

–IANS

