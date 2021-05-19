MediaTek, Tessolve to roll out edge-AI smart device ecosystem

Adv.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Hero Electronix venture Tessolve to roll out an edge-AI enabled smart device ecosystem.

The collaboration with Tessolve will power advanced AI-enabled devices and premium experiences, along-with reducing development costs and accelerating the time to market, the company said in a statement.

While MediaTek offers the “i500 AIoT Platform” which is a powerful edge-processing platform with top-of-the-line integrated AI processor.

Tessolve has launched the “MAGIK2” family nano System on module (SoM) and evaluation board powered by MediaTek i500 to power AI smart devices.

“We are enabling the future of AI, by creating an ecosystem of Edge-AI hardware processing paired with comprehensive software tools across our product range, including smartphones, smart homes, wearables, IoT and connected cars,” said Raghavan Sampath, Director, Business Development, MediaTek.

Tessolve SoM also supports the common SDK software from BayLibre, MediaTek’s software scaling partner.

“The collaboration will enable the roll-out of production-ready AIoT hardware and Android software to help customers reduce their product development cycle time from design to manufacturing of portable, home and commercial IoT applications,” noted Sunil Walia, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Tessolve.

The MediaTek i500 platform supports hardware-accelerated Full HD multimedia encoding/decoding and makes it ideal for applications like streaming audio or video services.

