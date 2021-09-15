MediaTek to hire people for its India offices to scale up R&D

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Global semiconductor company MediaTek on Wednesday announced significant hiring plans for its India offices in FY 2022 as part of the Research and Development (R&D) facility expansion.

MediaTek is looking to hire across offices in India, with a focus on AI technologies, smart home/enterprise segments, 5G and wireless communications, among others.

- Advertisement -

“India is an important market for MediaTek and we are reiterating our commitment and support to the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme by investing in local Indian talent and scaling capabilities to drive innovation for India and global markets,” said Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek.

In 2020, MediaTek invested nearly $2.6 billion (24 per cent of revenues) in R&D, which is among the top global R&D spend by semiconductor companies, according to IC insights.

- Advertisement -

In 2021, MediaTek further expanded its R&D budget to more than $3 billion for future business growth opportunities. MediaTek leads the market in chipset technology for smartphones, smart TVs, ARM-based computing devices and various Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) connected devices such as voice assistant devices (VADs) optical and Blu-ray DVD players.

“We plan to hire aggressively from Indian campuses this year, to strengthen our research and product design capabilities across research centres in Bangalore and Noida,” Mandal added.

- Advertisement -

“People are our greatest asset and we aim to hire managerial and technical leaders who can help us make a quantum leap in innovation and achieve our goals of developing advanced and inclusive solutions. We look forward to welcoming new members into the MediaTek family.”

With the new hiring initiative, MediaTek is keen on augmenting skills such as protocol stack development, digital signal processing, Wi-Fi technology and field testing.

–IANS

wh/khz/bg