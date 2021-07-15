MediaTek unveils 2 new chipsets for premium smartphones

Adv.

Taipei, July 15 (IANS) Chip maker MediaTek on Thursday launched two new chipsets in the Helio G series – Helio G96 and Helio G88 SoCs – for smartphone brands to provide smooth displays, intuitive OS experiences and elite photography features.

The company said that these system-on-chips (SoCs) will give device makers the ability to provide powerful smartphone features with cutting-edge display and photography capabilities to bring intelligent mobile experiences to every customer.

“With the launch of the Helio G96 and Helio G88, MediaTek advances its position as the leading mobile chip innovator, delivering new SoCs to boost display and photography experiences for the mainstream market,” MediaTek Wireless Business Group’s Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communication Products, C.H. Chen, said in a statement.

“MediaTek is continually advancing chip performance, speed and reliability. These new Helio G series chips are at the core of incredible mobile experiences,” Chen added.

The MediaTek Helio G96 SoC ensures premium everyday user experiences with its support for 120Hz displays with up to FullHD+ resolution for notably smoother scrolling of webpages and animations in apps.

Combined with support for up to 108MP cameras for the most detailed images, fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services, as well as its Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine, MediaTek’s Helio G96 brings an impressive breadth of features and capabilities to 4G smartphones.

The MediaTek Helio G88 SoC supports fast 90Hz displays to create super smooth mobile app and operating system (OS) capabilities. Its octa-core CPU features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating at up to 2.0GHz, enabling responsive reactions, fast app loading and camera captures.

It builds on generations of photographic excellence with support for up to 64MP main cameras, a hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures, a Camera Control Unit (CCU) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technologies.

–IANS

vc/vd