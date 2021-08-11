MediaTek unveils two new Dimensity 5G chipsets

- Advertisement -

Taipei, Aug 11 (IANS) Chipmaker MediaTek on Wednesday launched two new Dimensity 5G chipsets — Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 — for smartphone makers to provide boosted performance and smarter displays to their customers.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 will power 5G smartphones that are expected to launch in the global market in the third quarter this year.

- Advertisement -

“With the expanded Dimensity chipset series, MediaTek is providing device makers and smartphone users with the latest innovations at more accessible price points for the mainstream market,” J.C. Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statement.

“Delivering a boost in performance, display intelligence and image brilliance, these new Dimensity chipsets will improve user experiences and deliver advanced 5G features and capabilities to 5G smartphones,” Hsu added.

- Advertisement -

The Dimensity 810 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It provides Arm Cortex-A76 CPU speeds up to 2.4GHz, premium camera features including artistic AI-colour in collaboration with Arcsoft and advanced noise reduction techniques for superb low-light photography.

Designed for powerful 5G smartphones, the Dimensity 920 balances performance, power and cost to provide an incredible mobile experience.

- Advertisement -

Built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node, it supports intelligent displays and hardware-based 4K HDR video capture, while also offering a 9 per cent boost in gaming performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 900.

–IANS

vc/arm