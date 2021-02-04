ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Mental disorders may increase death risk in older Covid patients

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

London, Feb 4 (IANS) Older people with severe mental disorders are at significantly increased risk of dying from Covid-19, a new study suggests.

The findings indicate that among the elderly, the proportion of deaths due to Covid-19 was almost fourfold for those with severe mental disorders compared to non-mentally ill people in the same age.

“We see a high excess mortality due to Covid-19 among the elderly with severe mental disorders, which gives us reason to consider whether this group should be given priority for vaccines,” said researcher Martin Maripuu, Associate Professor at Umea University in Sweden.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, the team studied data covering the entire Swedish population over the age of 20 during the period.

Among citizens with severe mental disorder, 130 people died from Covid-19 during this period, which corresponded to 0.1 per cent of the group.

Among people who had not been diagnosed with a severe mental disorder, the mortality rate was almost halved, 0.06 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Above all, after the age of 60, people with severe mental disorders had a higher excess mortality compared with the general population of the same age.

In the age group 60-79 years, death from Covid-19 was almost four times as common among people with a severe mental disorders.

In the study, severe mental disorder was referred to as psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The study did not include depression or anxiety in the term, although these conditions can also be severe, the team said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It might be that severe mental disorders can lead to premature biological ageing, that the disease impairs health and the immune system in general or that this group has other risk factors such as obesity,” Maripuu said.

“It is always important to address both, mental and physical health problems of people with these disorders,” Maripuu added.

–IANS

vc/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTravel app ixigo acquires train booking platform Confirmtkt
Next articleK-pop tweets hit 6.7 billion in 2020: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

'Vaccine for Covid-19 mutants can be ready by Autumn'

IANS - 0
London, Feb 4 (IANS) A vaccine to tackle the Covid-19 variants could be ready by autumn, the Oxford-AstraZeneca team said."I think the actual...
Read more
Sports

South Africa's One-Day Cup final goes to reserve day after rains

IANS - 0
Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 4 (IANS) The Momentum One-Day Cup final between the Hollywoodbets Dolphins and the Imperial Lions was abandoned on Thursday...
Read more
Technology

Chemotherapy lowers immunity, ups Covid infection risk: Experts

IANS - 0
By Vivek Singh ChauhanNew Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The impact of the pandemic has been disastrous for many, including cancer patients, as health...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Elon Musk's tweet after 'break' raises Dogecoin's value

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 4 (IANS) Back on Twitter after a two-day break, tech billionaire Elon Musk triggered a surge in Dogecoin's price with...

'Vaccine for Covid-19 mutants can be ready by Autumn'

NASA plans to launch Mars ice mapping mission

Pakistan-based cybercriminals behind Airtel data hack

Pak-based hackers behind data leak of 26L Airtel users (Lead)

Green tea, coffee may lower CVD risk for stroke survivors

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021