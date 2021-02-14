ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Mercedes recalls over 1M vehicles over emergency-call location error

By IANS
San Francisco, Feb 14 (IANS) A failure in the eCall software has led to Mercedes-Benz recalling 1.29 million vehicles to help owners avoid emergency-call location error.

The eCall system in affected vehicles may give an incorrect location for a vehicle after a crash.

The failure in eCall software “may not provide a vehicle’s correct location to emergency responders after a crash”, reports Car and Driver.

“A temporary collapse of the communication module’s power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle’s position during a potential emergency call being incorrect,” Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.

However, “other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call function remain fully operational”.

The recalled vehicles were sold from model years 2016 to 2021.

The vehicles include “CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles”.

Mercedes-Benz said it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge, according to filings with the US Department of Transportation.

–IANS

