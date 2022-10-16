Metas virtual legs update not on Horizon Worlds VR yet

San Francisco, Oct 15 (IANS) Meta has announced to add legs to its virtual avatars which are not yet on its VR platform Horizon Worlds yet and might not arrive until next year.

Users of Horizon Worlds has legless torsos as virtual avatars as of now.

The fact that their bodies are just floating in the virtual world without any legs confuses many people, reports TechCrunch.

The avatars of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company and another executive, Aigerim Shorman, were seen bouncing and kicking during the ‘Meta Connect’ conference demo.

The problem with the leg demonstration was that it used motion capture technology, instead of VR-based tracking.

“To enable this preview of what’s to come, the segment featured animations created from motion capture,” said the company.

The legs in the virtual world might not be as good as genuine legs for a while. “Seriously, legs are hard”, said Zuckerberg.

Recently, Microsoft and Meta had partnered to deliver immersive experiences in VR. The collaboration brings Teams and Microsoft’s other productive tools to VR headset, and Meta gets a partner in its grand metaverse plan.

The company claimed to provide Windows 365 on Meta Quest devices in the future, that will help to stream a Windows Cloud PC.

In order to enable gamers to stream high-quality Xbox games to smartphones, tablets, PCs, some smart TVs and the Meta Quest platform, Microsoft and Meta are looking into ways to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the store.

–IANS

aj/na