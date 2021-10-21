MG's mid-segment SUV Astor sold out for 2021

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Automobile major MG Motor India has sold out its mid-segment SUV Astor for 2021.

Accordingly, the company opened bookings for Astor on Thursday.

Subsequently, the mid-segment SUV was sold out in minutes.

The carmaker aims to deliver 5,000 units within this year with the deliveries commencing from November 1.

“MG Astor is a premium mid-segment SUV with elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology. We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India.

“However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year.”

Besides, the company said that Astor bookings for 2022 can take place through the carmaker’s website or from a MG showroom.

Astor comes with a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment ‘Autonomous’ (Level 2) technology.

The SUV with more than 80 connected car features is further categorised into nine variants based on engine and transmission choices.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/