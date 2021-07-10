Mi 11 Lite creates big splash in Rs 20K segment in India

Adv.

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Mi India, which aims to become the top smartphone brand in the Rs 20,000-Rs 45,000 premium category, has launched Mi 11 Lite that is selling fast in India.

According to the company, which has captured 14 per cent market share in the Rs 20,000-45,000 segment in the country, it logged sales worth over Rs 200 crore for Mi 11 Lite within the first week of its launch.

Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs 21,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. It comes in three colour options — Tuscany coral, jazz blue and vinyl black.

We reviewed the 8GB+128GB variant that comes in jazz blue colour option for few days and here’s how it fared.

Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED DotDisplay. It comes with 1.07 billion on-screen colours which are 64 times more than its predecessor.

This allows for smoother colour gradation and a more natural transition between hues, minimising banding and reducing noise and blemishes on the image, whatever angle the display is viewed from.

The combination of its 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate registers a normal device usage experience.

The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back.

We did not find any difficulty while using the device under direct sunlight as it offered enough brightness.

Mi 11 Lite’s stunning picture quality is paired with equally vivid sound. It features a dual speaker setup supported with Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.

Mi 11 Lite packs a triple-camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens along with a 5MP telemacro camera. It comes with a 16MP front camera that can also shoot 4K videos with electronic image stabilization at 30 fps per second with natural colors and great dynamic range.

Pictures clicked in broad daylight delivered beautiful and crisp shots. However, low-light images were decent. The selfie camera did a good job as it delivered apt images to post on social media.

The camera app offers director modes that might help in pro-level shooting.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and is based on an 8nm manufacturing process offering a perfect blend of power, efficiency and speed.

The smartphone comes packed with LiquidCool Technology to avoid any heating during these sessions. Mi 11 Lite is also perfectly equipped for multitasking and offers an efficient performance experience.

Paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2, it hosts a bunch of performance boosters.

While using the device for longer hours, which included gaming, clicking pictures, 3G/4G usage etc, the smartphone heated up a bit. However, we did not find any lag while using the device.

The smartphone boasts a powerful 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. On the full charge, the phone lasted around a day. Our usage included clicking pictures, gaming and watching videos, etc.

However, in the time of quad-camera setup, the triple camera looks outdated.

Conclusion: The mid-range device offered by Mi India is a decent device. Also, a 5,000mAh battery would do the needful.

The phone has some tough competition from OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the same price segment. However, the way Mi 11 Lite is flying off the shelves proves that the Indian consumers have embraced it faster.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be reached at vivek.c@ians.in)

–IANS

vc/na