Mi 11 Lite logs sales worth Rs 200 cr within first week

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Mi India on Wednesday announced that its recently launched smartphone — Mi 11 Lite — has crossed sales worth over Rs 200 crore within the first week of its launch.

The company said that Mi 11 Lite has received an outstanding response from Mi Fans and consumers.

“With the launch of Mi 11 Lite as well, we introduced the perks of a flagship level experience featured in an ultralight and slim form factor, for our fashionable young audiences,” Vivek Kumar, Business Lead – Mi smartphones, said in a statement.

“The 200 crore milestone is a testimony that we are constantly supported by our Mi Fans and consumers, when we try something new and exciting, and that there is an appetite for such devices in the market,” Kumar added.

Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs 21,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 23,999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED DotDisplay. It comes with 1.07 billion on-screen colours.

The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens along a 5MP telemacro camera. It also comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 732G and is based on an 8nm manufacturing process offering a perfect blend of power, efficiency and speed.

The smartphone houses a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

–IANS

vc/na