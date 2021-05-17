Mi India leads after-sales services in India: Report

Adv.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Mi India from the house of global conglomerate Xiaomi has emerged as the top brand in after-sales services in the country, a new report said on Monday.

According to consumer intelligence firm Red Quanta, in premium as well as non-premium category, Mi India garnered the highest number of satisfied customers when compared with key smartphone players.

The findings, based on a study across tier 1 and tier 2 markets with over 8,000 respondents, showed that owning a Mi India device provides the assurance of a smooth after-sales experience for customers.

“We have an expansive after-sales service network covering over 600 districts in the country and have always pushed the boundaries in terms of delivering services including but not limited to online appointments, transparent spare parts pricing, Covid safety norms, quick and efficient repairing process and minimising wait time, etc,” explained Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India.

The brands in the study were measured against six parameters in the after-sales services, namely infrastructure and ambience at service facility, Covid-19 safety parameters, smoothness of service initiation, staff interaction, turnaround time for service completion and quality of issue resolution.

“When compared with other brands, Mi India had the highest percentage (85 per cent) of completely satisfied customers, in the premium category (over Rs 20,000 price segment).

In the non-premium category as well, Mi India led the charts with the highest percentage (51 per cent) of completely satisfied customers followed by OnePlus, the report showed.

–IANS

na/