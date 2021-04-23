Mi India unveils flagship 75-inch Mi QLED TV

Adv.

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Smartphone and TV brand Mi India on Friday launched new flagship 75-inch Mi QLED TV that comes with 97 per cent screen-to-body ratio at Rs 1,19,999.

The new Mi QLED TV will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart from April 27.

With a 97 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it comes with aluminum alloy frames all around the TV, cut with laser precision and sandblasting giving a premium metallic look.

It also brings a host of codec support such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ along with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for an enhanced experience.

“Smart TV is another one of the big categories for us and we are always working towards improving the overall experience by delivering specifications that are best suited for the Indian market,” Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, said in a statement.

The TV comes with a 4K QLED panel with better-saturated colours and a wider colour spectrum and runs on the latest version of PatchWall.

It comes with the Android TV 10 out of the box that supports more than 5000 apps and games from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+ Hotstar.

Mi QLED TV also comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in offering a fluid user experience.

The device also supports e-ARC, a next-gen technology that acts as a great boost for bandwidth and audio speed, offering a true flagship experience, the company said

Furthermore, this TV has been configured with the flagship 64bit quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MP2 graphics and 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

–IANS

