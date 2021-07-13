Microsoft acquires RiskIQ to boost cybersecurity amid hybrid work

Adv.

San Francisco, July 13 (IANS) Microsoft has acquired RiskIQ, a leader in global threat intelligence and attack surface management, for an undisclosed sum as the company aims to strengthen cybersecurity of digital transformation and hybrid work.

Founded in 2009, RiskIQ helps customers discover and assess the security of their entire enterprise attack surface — in the Microsoft cloud, AWS, other clouds, on-premises, and from their supply chain.

“With more than a decade of experience scanning and analysing the internet, RiskIQ can help enterprises identify and remediate vulnerable assets before an attacker can capitalise on them,” said Eric Doerr Vice President, Cloud Security at Microsoft.

Adv.

RiskIQ offers global threat intelligence collected from across the internet, crowd-sourced through its PassiveTotal community of security researchers and analyzed using machine learning.

Organisations can leverage RiskIQ threat intelligence to gain context into the source of attacks, tools and systems, and indicators of compromise to detect and neutralise attacks quickly, Microsoft said in a statement late on Monday.

“We’re thrilled to add RiskIQ’s Attack Surface and Threat Intelligence solutions to the Microsoft Security portfolio, extending and accelerating our impact. Our combined capabilities will enable best-in-class protection, investigations, and response against today’s threats,” said RiskIQ Cofounder and CEO, Elias Manousos.

Adv.

Microsoft has been enhancing its security tools amid serious cyber attacks on its network via third-party vendors like SolarWinds.

The tech giant acquired ReFirm Labs last month to help protect servers and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from cyber attacks.

–IANS

Adv.

na/