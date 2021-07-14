'Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability' to help firms meet climate goals

Adv.

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Microsoft on Wednesday announced ‘Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability’, a new offering that will help customers across all industries meet their carbon reduction and sustainability goals.

Available in preview later this year, it enables organisations to record, report, and reduce their emissions on a path to net zero.

“Building on trusted Microsoft technologies, we will look to our partner ecosystem to build specialised industry-specific applications, data sources, and emissions data connectors so customers can more easily invest in and achieve their sustainability goals,” said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions as he kicked off ‘Microsoft Inspire 2021′ virtual event.

By 2030, Microsoft will have 100 percent of its electricity consumption, 100 percent of the time, matched by zero carbon energy purchases.

“This complements our existing commitments to execute power purchase agreements equivalent to 100 percent of our energy needs by 2025,” Parker said.

Microsoft has signed new purchase agreements for approximately 5.8 gigawatts of renewable energy across 10 countries around the globe and brings its operating and contracted renewable energy projects to 7.8 gigawatts globally.

The company also announced that all Teams customers will now receive access to Dynamics 365 data in Teams at no extra cost.

After scaling to meet unprecedented demand, Teams has launched a steady stream of new features to bring people together virtually and empower collaboration from anywhere.

“This integration will remove barriers to productivity for customers, as well as silos between collaboration and business process. The no-cost data access also provides flexibility for organisations to determine when and how they purchase Dynamics 365,” Parker noted.

–IANS

na/