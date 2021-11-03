Microsoft Edge for Linux now generally available for all users

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Nov 3 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that its Chromium-based Edge web browser is now generally available on the Linux platform via the stable channel.

Those who are running preview builds of Edge on Linux can get the latest stable version by running the sudo apt install microsoft-edge-stable command. Users new to Edge on Linux, for them the installer is now available on Microsoft’s website.

With the release of Edge for Linux to the stable channel, Edge is now available on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux.

Linux is a Unix-like, open-source, and community-developed operating system (OS) for computers, servers, mainframes, mobile devices, and embedded devices.

It is supported on almost every major computer platform, including x86, ARM, and SPARC.

The Linux version of Edge shares most of the same features that are available on Windows and macOS. Microsoft has also added a number of privacy features to Edge to limit tracking and cookies.

Earlier, Microsoft warned customers about a new crypto mining malware that can steal credentials, remove security controls, spread via emails and ultimately drop more tools for human-operated activity.

Called ‘LemonDuck’, the crypto mining malware was targeting Windows and Linux systems, spreading via phishing emails, exploits, USB devices and brute force attacks in various countries, including India.

