Microsoft Edge update adds tab groups, new shopping features

San Francisco, Sep 24 (IANS) Ahead of the Windows 11 launch, Microsoft is rolling out some updates to Edge that include the addition of tab groups.

Users will be able to assemble collections of tabs to make their browser a little less chaotic.

To create a group, hold the control button and choose the tabs you want to include, then select “Add tabs to new group” from the right-click menu, Engadget reported on Friday.

Users can customise the label with a different colour for each group. When users hover over a tab, they will be able to see a preview of the web page as well.

Microsoft Edge is also getting some handy shopping features, the report said.

The browser can give swift access to reviews and ratings for more than 5 million products.

When users are on a product page, they can click the blue tag on the address bar and see expert reviews from reliable sources, as well as the average consumer star rating from various retailers.

When they do figure out what to buy, Microsoft aims to help them complete the transaction a bit faster.

The new personalised news feed called Microsoft Start is integrated into the browser. Users will see headlines and articles relevant to their interests from a range of publishers when they open a new tab.

–IANS

vc/vd