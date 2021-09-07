'Microsoft Flight Simulator' Top Gun expansion delayed to May 2022

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 7 (IANS) Microsoft’s ‘Top Gun’ expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator has been delayed to match the movie’s new release date.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a long-running videogame series about experiencing the trials of being an airplane pilot. It is based on the ‘Top Gun’ movie franchise which has been delayed.

Paramount Pictures has delayed a number of films in its 2021 line-up, including ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The actor Tom Cruise-starring blockbuster has been moved from its Thanksgiving weekend release slot to May 27, 2022.

The movie delays are due to concerns the spike in Covid cases caused by the Delta variant.

“Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2022. As we have previously announced, the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future,” the company said in a statement.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already here for PC, and released across the globe on August 18, 2020, marking the long-awaited return for Microsoft’s flight sim series.

Just like the PC version of the game, Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S will be entirely playable with an Xbox controller.

–IANS

