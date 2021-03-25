Microsoft India making new RPA app available for Windows 10

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Microsoft on Thursday said that its Power Automate Desktop solution, a new low-code, Robotic Process Automate (RPA) application, will be generally available to Windows 10 users in India at no additional cost.

Power Automate Desktop for Windows 10 empowers businesses to automate repetitive and manual tasks and focus on higher-value work to achieve more.

An easy to use application, it enables both coders and non-coders alike to optimise their workflows — from simple data transfers to complex business processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The solution is part of the Microsoft Power Automate Service.

“In the new dynamic and competitive remote reality, democratisation of technology is a major focus of Microsoft to increase productivity of organisations and individuals,” Praveen Mellacheruvu, Business Lead — Business Applications, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

“With Power Automate Desktop for Windows 10, we are making it possible to automate processes in a logical, clear, simple way without the need to write a single line of code.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Repetitive tasks, when managed manually, consume the finite hours in each workday and impact the productivity of employees and organisations.

By bringing RPA to Windows 10 users, businesses can empower their knowledge-workers to focus on strategic tasks to deliver higher value to customers.

Power Automate Desktop for Windows 10 can also minimise human errors, simplify workflows, reduce maintenance effort and cost, and improve scalability while ensuring security, Microsoft said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

gb/sdr/