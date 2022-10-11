scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Microsoft reveals dedicated Xbox game streaming device

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Phil Spencer, Microsofts head of Xbox, has revealed a dedicated Xbox game streaming device on Twitter.

On Spencer’s tweet, the device can be seen on the top of his shelf in the Microsoft office space.

It is a small white box with an Xbox Series S-like design that is intended for playing Xbox games over the company’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

As per The Verge, the company first announced to plan an Xbox streaming device last year and it is still working on this streaming console, codenamed Keystone.,

Keystone will be more like a box or puck-like device that attaches to monitors and TVs.

The device is expected to include access to media apps like Netflix and a lightweight user interface (UI) to play Xbox games.

“Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss”, the Xbox account replied to Spencer’s tweet.

Earlier, Microsoft rolled out new experiments to create a more personalised home screen experience for Xbox users.

It was focused on making it faster and easier for users to play the games they love and find their next favourite game.

–IANS

aj/na

Previous article
Raj govt's science seminar searches for hidden scientists in students
Next article
India startup sector sees 80% drop in Q3 funding, slowdown to continue
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Shehnaaz Gill

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US