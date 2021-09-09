Microsoft rolling out Xbox controller firmware update

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 9 (IANS) Microsoft has started testing a new firmware update for Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers.

The new update delivers next-generation features previously available only on Xbox Series X|S controllers, including better cross-device connectivity and reduced latency.

“We believe it’s important to maintain backward compatibility with Xbox accessories people already have in their collection and to ensure we deliver the best gaming experience no matter how you choose to play,” Daniel Ruiz, Product Marketing Manager, Xbox Accessories, said in a blogpost.

These controllers now support Bluetooth Low Energy, which delivers better compatibility across devices and allows for better pairing experiences. Users will be able to play wirelessly on Windows 10 PCs, iOS 15 and above and Android devices with Bluetooth Low Energy for remote play from console or cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on the go.

After installing the firmware update, these controllers will remember one Bluetooth host (e.g., smartphone) and one Xbox Wireless host (e.g., Xbox console), so users can quickly and seamlessly switch between previously connected devices with a simple double tap of the pair button.

With this firmware update, Microsoft is bringing to these controllers the innovation of Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). Dynamic Latency Input delivers controller inputs more efficiently to your Xbox Series X|S console for a more responsive gaming experience and seemingly instantaneous action.

“We are excited to bring new software features to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers that were previously available only on next gen Xbox Series X|S controllers,” the company said.

“The firmware update is available to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha users today, and will be available to additional flight rings in the weeks to come,” it added.

