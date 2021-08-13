Microsoft rolls out updated Mail, Calendar apps to Windows Insiders

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 13 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out the first set of updates for several apps included as part of Windows 11.

The apps, including, Mail, Calendar and Calculator app updates are rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel at first.

The Calculator app now has a beautiful new look for Windows 11. It also includes a new app theme setting so that you can set the app in a theme different from Windows, Dave Grochocki, Senior Program Manager Lead – Windows Inbox Apps, said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Besides these, the Calculator app is packed with useful features. It’s the perfect tool to help you complete your math homework, manage your finances, plot, and analyse equations on a graph and evaluate algebra, trigonometry, and complex math expressions, Grochocki added.

In Windows 11, both the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps have been replaced by a new Snipping Tool app that represents the best experiences of both apps in the next evolution of screen capture for Windows.

The Snipping Tool for Windows 11 includes new visuals that build off the classic app with added functionality like the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut from Snip & Sketch and richer editing.

The company said it is also introducing a new settings page for Snipping Tool.

Taking a screenshot is super easy using the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut. This will bring up the snipping menu with options to choose from including Rectangular Snip, Freeform Snip, Windows Snip, and Fullscreen Snip.

Mail and Calendar are updated with a new visual style.

“We have added rounded corners and other adjustments to make them look and feel part of Windows 11. As before, Mail and Calendar can reflect your Windows theme so you can send emails and check your schedule using the theme you prefer,” Grochocki said.

“We look forward to releasing even more updates to the apps that come in Windows 11 for you to enjoy,” Grochocki added.

–IANS

vc/bg