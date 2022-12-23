Microsoft says 3 future Bethesda games will be Xbox-exclusive

San Francisco, Dec 23 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft’s lawyers have revealed that there are three upcoming games from the video game company Bethesda Softworks that will be Xbox-exclusive.

They revealed this in a response to the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard deal, reports The Verge.

“Xbox anticipates that three future titles–REDACTED–all of which are designed to be played primarily alone or in small groups –will be exclusive to Xbox and PCs,” read a passage in Microsoft’s response.

Other than the third unknown game, the tech giant would make Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’ and ‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ exclusive to Xbox and PC, the report said.

For years, the company has made it very obvious that it is acquiring studios to support Xbox (and Game Pass) exclusives.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, The FTC had sued Microsoft from acquiring leading video game developer Activision Blizzard and its blockbuster game ‘Call of Duty’ for $69 billion.

The FTC had said that the deal, the largest ever in the video gaming industry, would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business.

