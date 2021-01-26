Microsoft says Surface Pro 7 better than MacBook Pro in new ad

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Microsoft has shared a new ad on YouTube titled ‘Microsoft Surface Pro 7: The Better Choice, mocking Apples popular MacBook Pro laptop.

The new ad compares the MacBook Pro with Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, apparently mocking the MacBook Pro’s lack of support for either a touch screen or a pen.

It also highlights the detachable keyboard of the Surface as well as support for various bits of software including games that macOS doesn’t have.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft further takes a dig at the MacBook for not being a gaming device.

The Surface Pro, according to the ad, remains a “much better gaming device” than Apple MacBook Pro.

In the end, the price of the two products compared in US dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 whereas the Surface Pro 7 starts at $890.

Comparing it to the prices in India, the 13-inch Intel-powered MacBook Pro with 512GB storage starts at Rs 1,74,900, and the M1-powered starts at Rs 1,22,900.

This is not the first time Microsoft has taken a dig at Apple in an advertisement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company previously compared the Surface Laptop 2 against the MacBook Air, stating that its notebook is better in performance and battery life.

Microsoft has long positioned its Surface devices as an ideal combination of both a tablet and computer experience.

–IANS

wh/na