ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Microsoft servers being hacked 'faster than anyone can count'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The key vulnerabilities in the Microsoft business email servers have left cyber security experts flummoxed as this free-for-all attack opportunity is now being exploited by vast numbers of criminal gangs, state-backed threat actors and opportunistic “script kiddies,” researchers at F-Secure have warned.

To make matters worse, proof-of-concept automated attack scripts are being made publicly available, making it possible for even unskilled attackers to quickly gain remote control of a vulnerable Microsoft Exchange Server.

“Tens of thousands of servers have been hacked around the world. They’re being hacked faster than we can count,” said Antti Laatikainen, senior security consultant at the cyber security firm F-Secure.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to F-Secure analytics, only about half of the Exchange servers visible on the Internet have applied the Microsoft patches for these vulnerabilities.

“Never in the past 20 years that I’ve been in the industry, has it been as justified to assume that there has been at least a digital knock at the door for every business in the world with Exchange installed. Because access is so easy, you can assume that majority of these environments have been breached,” Laatikainen stressed.

Taiwanese electronics and computer maker Acer has already been hit by a ransomware attack where the hackers are demanding $50 million, the largest known ransom to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bleeping Computer, hackers have accessed Acer documents that include financial spreadsheets, bank balances and bank communications, compromising its network via a Microsoft Exchange server vulnerability.

Earlier reports have claimed that five different hacking groups (including China-backed hacking group called ‘Hafnium’) are exploiting vulnerabilities in the business email servers of Microsoft.

Microsoft has released an emergency patch for its Exchange Server product, the most popular mail server worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the F-Secure report, Countries currently seeing the most detections (in descending order) are Italy, Germany, France, the UK, the US, Belgium, Kuwait, Sweden, the Netherlands and Taiwan.

Laatikainen expects that companies will start reporting breaches soon.

The GDPR data protection regulation demands that theft of personal data must be reported to the data protection authorities within 72 hours.

“You have to expect that the number of GDPR breach reports coming in the next few weeks will be historic. Your company doesn’t have to be on the long list of organisations reporting breaches tomorrow if you take the right steps today,” he noted.

“Companies that have security monitoring capabilities in place, along with networking monitoring and effective path policy can fight back. There are a ton of things they can do manually to prevent a full disaster. I just encourage them to do them immediately,” the security expert suggested.

–IANS

na/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTCL lowers prices of leading smart TVs with next gen tech
Next articleAmazon 'threatened' US warehouse workers amid pandemic
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ajay Devgn wants fans to call him 'Sudarshan', sets off talk of OTT debut

You can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin in US: Elon Musk

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that people in the US can now buy a Tesla with...

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch to launch in India this month

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch...

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday said it has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three...

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates