ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Microsoft simplifies Azure Cloud migration in India

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) In a bid to simplify migration to cloud platforms for organizations in India, Microsoft on Tuesday announced the general availability of Azure Migration Programme and FastTrack for Azure.

Azure Migration Programme allows firms to plan and implement Azure migration projects using proven and customised Microsoft cloud adoption methodologies, tools, resources and best practices.

FastTrack for Azure is a no-cost, technical enablement programme for seamless migration to Azure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Through these programmes, Microsoft will continue to support Indian industries better engage with customers, empower employees, optimise operations, and innovate products and services,” said Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India.

Azure Migration Programme also provides cost-saving offers including Azure credits, Azure Hybrid Benefit and free extended security updates.

On the other hand, FastTrack for Azure also provides data centre migration, business continuity and disaster recovery, and high-performance computing, among other benefits to organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said that organisations in India can avail free Azure migration tools before, during and after migration, including Azure Migrate a service that helps move workloads to the cloud, quickly and more securely.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'
Next articleHackers can get access to your SMSes for just Rs 1,160
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Snapchat's TikTok clone 'Spotlight' launched in India

Hackers can get access to your SMSes for just Rs 1,160

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) In what could put smartphone users at a new privacy and security risk, text-messaging management services are now...

Microsoft simplifies Azure Cloud migration in India

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) In a bid to simplify migration to cloud platforms for organizations in India, Microsoft on Tuesday announced the general...

Tanishk Bagchi's 'Patli Kamariya' an 'out and out dance track'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Composer Tanishk Bagchi, like most musicians during lockdown, was busy making music at home, and among the songs...

Tahir Raj Bhasin on shooting in MP: The state has been 'a revelation'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been shooting for his digital series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein" in Madhya Pradesh and...

Anjali Tatrari is 'Anju Bhai' on the set of her show!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Anjali Tatrari, who is currently part of the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", is fondly called Anju Bhai...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates