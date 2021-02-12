ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Microsoft Surface Duo to launch in Europe, Canada on Feb 18

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

London, Feb 12 (IANS) Microsoft’s ambitious, dual-screen smartphone ‘Surface Duo’ will launch in the UK, France, Germany and Canada on February 18.

Priced from 1,349 pounds in the UK, the Surface Duo will be available at the Microsoft Store in the UK and retailer Currys PC World.

“Since introducing Surface Duo in August 2020, people have asked when we would make this product available outside of the US. We are pleased to share that in early 2021, we will be offering Surface Duo in Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany,” the company said in a blog post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The phone was originally priced at $1,399.99 in the US for the 128GB model, or $1,499.99 for the 256GB variant. However, Microsoft is permanently reducing the price to $999 in the US.

Surface Duo connects two PixelSense Fusion Displays to create one expansive 8.1-inch screen.

The Microsoft 365-packed device comes with a Dynamic 360-degree hinge that allows people to use each screen individually or together, across a variety of modes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The device offers Dual 5.6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip, 6GB RAM (with two 128GB and 256GB RAM variants), a 3577mAh battery and runs Android 10.

–IANS

wh/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSachin-Jigar: We hope great songs come out of our experimentation
Next articleTECNO announces 'Unstoppable Days Sale' on Flipkart with new offers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Musk's brother sells $25.6mn worth of Tesla shares

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) The younger brother of Elon Musk and a Tesla board member Kimbal Musk sold $25.6 million of...

India smartphone market to grow 10% in 2021 amid 5G push

Razorpay to hire 650 employees in next 10 months in India

AI-based 5G-enabled system to detect human emotions

Samsung captures overall India mobile handset market in 2020

ISRO, MapmyIndia team up to take on Google Maps/Earth

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021