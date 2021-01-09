World Technology

Microsoft Teams is getting new 'Dynamic View' feature in March

By IANS
Microsoft Teams is getting new 'Dynamic View' feature in March
San Francisco, Jan 9 (IANS) Microsoft is updating its Teams service with a new “Dynamic View” for users to make video calls with presentations a lot easier to view.

According to Microsoft’s roadmap, this new “Dynamic View” will be available to all Microsoft Teams users in March.

This new view allows Teams users to share content side by side with participants. It looks ideally positioned for meetings where someone is presenting a slide deck or if participants are watching a live event together.

Dynamic content like earnings reports, slide decks, or videos can be displayed alongside other speakers. Currently, in Teams, video feeds of other participants are tiny when people are screen sharing or presenting decks, The Verge reported on Friday.

Microsoft’s Gallery View for Teams will optimise itself automatically with this new view and allow participants to personalize the view.

It will also more clearly highlight active speakers, people who have virtually raised their hands, and allow participants to pin people next to dynamic content.

Microsoft Teams usage has soared over the past 10 months of the pandemic, with the service now being used by more than 115 million people daily.

Microsoft has been adding features to Teams on what feels like a monthly basis, with virtual breakout rooms appearing in December alongside an improved calling experience.

–IANS

vc/pgh

