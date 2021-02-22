ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Microsoft to add text predictions in Word on Windows

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Microsoft is bringing text predictions to its Word tool on Windows next month that would work like the ‘Smart Compose’ option in Google Docs.

According to a report in Neowin, a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 roadmap revealed that text predictions will roll out to Microsoft Word users in March.

The feature will help “users write more efficiently by predicting text quickly, timely and accurately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft has also begun rolling out identical text predictions in Outlook for Windows this month, allowing users to compose emails faster.

“These Gmail-like text predictions also rolled out to Outlook on the web last year, alongside a feature to let people schedule when emails would be sent,” reports The Verge.

The new text prediction feature in Word will use machine learning (ML) to predict what words an author will need to speed up document creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tech giant said that no data will “leave the tenant boundary”.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOver 130 Galaxy models to get 4 yrs of security updates: Samsung
Next articleKoo targets 10 cr users this year with 'micro-blog of India' tag
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Entire California school board resigns as video call goes viral

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) All members of a northern California school board resigned after they were caught badmouthing parents in a video...

Vedantu acquires doubt solving app Instasolv

'Long-term exposure to low air pollution levels very deadly'

Microbes from Earth could temporarily survive on Mars: Study

Honor to launch newly designed MagicBook laptop: Report

LG may ditch plan for rollable smartphone

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021